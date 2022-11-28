Voice.com skips Art Basel Miami Beach to take over a gallery in Miami, Arizona with world class digital art-and ART FOR ALL

MIAMI, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the art world's eyes fixed firmly on Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, Voice is taking their groundbreaking collection and democratic approach straight to the people of a very different Miami: Miami, Arizona.

Voice is an NFT platform enabling people from all walks of life to participate in the art market by lowering the barriers to creating, collecting, buying and selling digital works online. Their accessible approach is distinctly different to that of the art establishment who pride themselves on exclusivity.

"Art should be for everyone, not just a few people sipping champagne with millions of dollars to spend," says Voice CEO Salah Zalatimo.

On November 29th, 2022, Voice will be showing a selection of works from their extensive collection at Miami Art Works, a locally-owned gallery. The exhibition comprises gallery quality screens with artworks produced by 30+ artists from around the world. And, unlike the shows of Art Basel and Miami Art Week, there's no guestlist for the show, just free drinks and ART FOR ALL.

Determined to champion art and artists of all statures, the physical show will include works by Shan Vincent de Paul, Autumn Breon, Nathaniel Parrott, and more. Additionally, Voice.com will promote local Arizona artists to an international audience.

"American artists no longer need to flock to the big cities to find their audience and creative community,'' says Miami Art Works gallery owner Michael Twentythree. "Art after gentrification means relocation–and rural America has thousands of spots for artists to find community and thrive. We are grateful to Voice.com for shining a light on our cool, creative little town of Miami, Arizona."

Head to Voice.com to explore the world of digital art, or download the Voice NFT Gallery app for your Apple TV, Samsung TV, or iPhone.

About Voice

Voice is a digital art marketplace for emerging artists and collectors. The easy-to-use platform is built on blockchain and allows digital art sales through environmentally sustainable practices.

For more information, visit www.voice.com .

