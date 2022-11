FDA Roundup: November 29, 2022

The FDA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology are collaborating on a project to develop and harmonize methods to standardize the description of the temperature sensitivity and stability of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other large molecules used for vaccines and therapeutics. When new mAbs and other large biomolecules for drugs and vaccines are developed, they often must be stored in very cold temperatures to ensure their quality and efficacy. This puts a large burden on the supply chain to maintain these freezing temperatures. Testing to reduce cold storage requirements takes time and there is often not enough information about these biomolecules to predict their temperature sensitivity. This effort aims to help product developers and the FDA understand molecule stability at different temperatures. This could help simplify test design and reduce testing to more quickly reduce the burden on cold storage supply chains, and help facilitate the distribution of mAbs and other biomolecules during public health emergencies. This project was funded by the Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats OCET Advanced Manufacturing Program , in the FDA Office of the Chief Scientist.