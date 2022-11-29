LAFC Becomes the First Professional Team to Partner with Sports-Tech Innovator GENEFIT

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports-Tech innovator GENEFIT, announced today a new, innovative partnership with the 2022 MLS Cup Champions, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). LAFC has become the first professional sports organization to team up with the enterprise software company.

"This technology will help us unlock the next level of athletic performance," said LAFC's John Thorrington .

"As a Club, we have challenged ourselves to be a leader in Major League Soccer both on and off the field, and we feel that working with GENEFIT does just that," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "This technology will help us unlock the next level of athletic performance, and we are proud to be alongside GENEFIT for this journey."

GENEFIT, powered by 3X4 Genetics, is the world's first enterprise software program synthesizing physiological data with genetics built specifically for elite sports organizations. GENEFIT eliminates the trial and error for training, recovery, and injury prevention while providing practical insights to enable data-driven decisions for coaching staff and athletes alike.

"In professional sports, a one percent edge can often mean the difference between winning and losing. GENEFIT's value proposition is to increase long-term ROI for the Club and maximize the lifetime value of an athlete," 3X4 Genetics Chairman & CEO Tony Hsu said. "We are excited to deliver this first-of-its-kind technology to LAFC and honored to collaborate with this world-class organization."

"GENEFIT's ability to integrate genetics into the equation of athlete performance is not only a key differentiator, but a game changer," LAFC Performance Director Gavin Benjafield said. "We are looking forward to integrating GENEFIT's cutting-edge technological solutions to support our team's decisions and enhance player performance."

In a world where change is constant, the one thing that never changes is an individual's distinct genetic code. However, everyone responds to the world around them differently as it relates to diet, lifestyle, exercise, supplements, and stress. 3X4 Genetics and their global network of clinics and practitioners are committed to helping people understand how best to invest in their own health.

"Clinics at the forefront of personalized medicine are utilizing the unique scientific insights provided by the 3X4 Genetics Blueprint to deliver the most targeted and precise interventions for patients. It is exciting for us to now bring our extensive research, technology, and expertise to optimizing sports performance," said Dr. Yael Joffe, Founder & Chief Science Officer.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB (LAFC)

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area since 2018. The two-time (2019, 2022) Supporters Shield Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

ABOUT 3X4 GENETICS

3X4 Genetics is a genetics-based health-technology company that combines advanced genetic testing, nutrigenomic education, and a global network of practitioners to help people make sound, daily choices to live longer, healthier, and better lives. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with offices in Cape Town, South Africa.

