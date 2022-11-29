LUNCHBOX JOINS TOAST PARTNER ECOSYSTEM

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lunchbox and Toast announced their official partnership, leveraging a winning enterprise combination of technology backed to serve a best in-class omni-channel guest loyalty experience.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests and keep employees happy. The Toast Partner Ecosystem is a curated portfolio of more than 180 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

Together, Lunchbox and Toast will leverage a winning enterprise combination of technology backed to serve a best in-class omni-channel guest loyalty experience. Mutual clients of the two will be able to cover both, the complete back-of-house and digital ordering experience from start to finish.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lunchbox to the Toast Partner Ecosystem and offer Lunchbox's end-to-end enterprise solutions," says Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. "This Toast integration provides our customers with advanced online ordering and marketing tools while leveraging fast onboarding with our direct integration."

The partnership between Lunchbox and Toast offer up:

Complete digital OS for restaurants: Restaurants will now be positioned with an all-in-one back of house solution, coupled with a completely branded and white labeled digital ordering experience that promotes online revenue.

Omni-channel guest loyalty experience: Guests ordering from restaurants using the duo will now be able to earn and redeem loyalty points across takeout, delivery, in-store purchases, as well as all additional digital touchpoints.

Real-time online restaurant management: Operators will be able to streamline tech management with real-time menu syncing, 86ing items, and location hours updates.

Simplified integrations: Operators will now be able to integrate solutions in minutes for faster onboarding.

"We already know how to scale restaurants. We're now looking to simplify tech for enterprise operators. From back-of-house management to online ordering," said co-founder and CEO, Nabeel Alamgir. "Lunchbox and Toast offerings, together, will give our clients a complete solution for restaurant management in the digital space."

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, customer loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Bareburger, Clean Juice, Fuku, Little Sesame, Papa Gino's, Sticky's Finger Joint, and Tacombi. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

