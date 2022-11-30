Dingdong Stock Included in MSCI China Small Cap Index

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced it has been added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. The MSCI China Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the China market. With 240 constituents, the index represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of the China equity universe.

Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, commented, "I am delighted that Dingdong was recognized by MSCI and has been added in their China Small Cap Index. MSCI index has great influence and reference value in global capital market. I believe this reflects the prospect of the company in global capital market, also the strength of our business, enormous growth opportunities, and our commitment to global capital markets. Dingdong will keep investing in product development to launch more quality products, build a stronger supply chain and continue upgrading user services. We are well-positioned to deliver on our mission to support our users and employees, and to create long-term and sustainable growth for our shareholders."

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh produce, prepared food, and other food products through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be Chinese families' first choice for food shopping.

