Hikvision launches global STAR program for social good -- Unleashing the power of technology to create a better world

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision announced the launch of the Global STAR (Sustainability through Technology, Actions for Responsibility) Program for Social Good. The program aims to partner with non-profit organizations exploring innovative ways to protect valuable nature and culture and benefit communities through Hikvision's cutting-edge technologies.

Hikvision launches global STAR program for social good (PRNewswire)

The scope of the STAR Program will focus on three areas: biodiversity monitoring and conservation, environmental monitoring and protection, and cultural heritage preservation. Through this program, Hikvision is looking for partners such as NGOs, social enterprises, research institutions, and other organizations to make a difference in these three areas.

Hikvision launches global STAR program for social good (PRNewswire)

"In two decades, we have transformed Hikvision from a small startup to a global enterprise. We are so glad to see that our products are making a positive societal impact every day around the world not only by safeguarding communities, but also improving commercial efficiency, protecting biodiversity and advancing environmental conservation. In the future, we will keep on technology innovation and provide more value for communities and our planet," said Huang Fanghong, Senior Vice President of Hikvision.

Hikvision recognizes its responsibility and has initiated projects for social good across the globe, such as helping protect rhinos from poachers in South Africa, aiding researchers monitoring and analyzing the recovery of rescued sea turtles, and monitoring the quality of source water with innovative IoT technologies.

To learn more about the STAR Program, please visit:

If you want to join us or have any questions, you are more than welcome to contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology