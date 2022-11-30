Sphere's TrustCommerce® Healthcare Payments Platform Now Integrated with Veradigm® Practice Management

Seamless integration enables providers using Veradigm® Practice Management (formerly Allscripts Practice Management) to accept and post payments within existing workflows

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere, a leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, today announced that its TrustCommerce® platform is now integrated with the Veradigm® Practice Management solution.

TrustCommerce's integration with Veradigm® Practice Management (formerly Allscripts® (NASDAQ:MDRX) Practice Management) enables providers to accept and post patient payments in real-time within existing practice management workflows, minimizing disruptions to staff and boosting efficiency. TrustCommerce is also integrated with the Veradigm® FollowMyHealth (formerly FollowMyHealth) patient portal.

Together, the solution delivers:

Improved staff efficiency –All payments taken via Sphere are automatically applied to the patient's account, saving staff time and speeding check-ins and phone calls.

Reduced errors – Automated posting helps avoid data entry errors, the application of wrong payment amounts, and incorrect patient charges.

Industry leading security and compliance practices – All payments taken via Sphere use encrypted devices, meaning sensitive card data never touches the provider's network.

High-quality support – For nearly a decade, Sphere and Veradigm® have worked together to deliver integrated payment solutions and to support clients through contracting, implementation, and on-going customer support.

TrustCommerce is an end-to-end patient payments platform that provides health systems with broad payment acceptance functionality, elite-level security, and expert support throughout the payments lifecycle. The platform delivers flexibility to providers, with payment functionality centralized across a wide range of applications, including front desk, back office, online, kiosk, interactive voice response, retail, parking, pharmacy, and more.

The Veradigm® Practice Management solution helps providers enhance financial and operational performance through greater scheduling efficiency, improved reimbursement, secure data access, and minimized claim errors.

"We are excited to extend our relationship with Sphere to include integrated payments within the Veradigm® Practice Management application," said Sandi Soucy, Vice President, Solutions Management for Veradigm® Practice Management. "Our joint clients have experienced improved collections through the FollowMyHealth integration, and this new offering provides a comprehensive patient financial experience solution across the patient journey while automating manual tasks for provider staff."

"With deep expertise and industry experience in healthcare, Sphere is dedicated to streamlining the payments process to increase convenience and ease-of-use for patients and providers," said Anthony Lucatuorto, President, Sphere. "We are pleased to broaden our existing relationship with Veradigm® and work together with our customers to elevate their practices' security, productivity, and performance."

About Sphere

Sphere is a cloud-based, vertically integrated software and payments technology company serving a variety of complex end markets with an established market leading presence in the healthcare, transportation, Ecommerce, and non-profit sectors. Sphere was formed in 2017 after a few strategic acquisitions, and today offers products and solutions to their partners and customers through Sphere's TrustCommerce®, Health iPASS and Qgiv platforms.

Sphere delivers product and solutions that are trusted by more than a third of the 100 largest health systems in the US and thousands of independent medical providers across the country to facilitate and drive secure payments by having Sphere's software solutions highly integrated into clients' workflows, patient billing systems, and electronic health records. Our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Sphere also provides fundraising software solutions and tools to 8,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada and maintains key integrations in high growth verticals like insurance, parking, and transportation.

Sphere is a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, that is an innovative team comprised of payments, healthcare, and technology experts with a mission to capitalize on the acceleration and digital transformation of a fully integrated payment and software experience for our clients.

