Standard Motor Products' SMP Cares® Initiative Gives Back in 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2022, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continued its commitment to the communities it operates within through its SMP Cares® initiative. SMP Cares® prioritizes the livelihood and well-being of communities, acting as a positive influence through volunteerism, community efforts, and philanthropy. SMP is proud to invest in local communities as a means to recognize and give back to those who help contribute to its success.

Ukraine Relief

SMP and its employees came together to raise $125,000 for two organizations in response to the situation in Ukraine: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Rescue Committee. Through these organizations, donations were distributed to partners in Poland and inside Ukraine supporting the evacuation of women and children, providing emergency aid to people forced to flee their homes, and emergency relief and cash assistance to the most vulnerable and displaced.

Education

In preparation for the 2022-23 school year, SMP partnered with New York Cares for a Kit Packing Event held at the Long Island City, NY office. Over 30 SMP employees volunteered to fill backpacks with school supplies and write notes of encouragement to the students receiving them. More than 400 backpacks were packed for children at a local school in Queens, New York. Additionally, SMP's Kansas location collected and delivered school supplies for local children in need.

Fighting Hunger

SMP Cares® coordinated several events to fight hunger throughout 2022, including the SMP Hunger Alleviation Project in partnership with New York Cares, during which employees packed more than 500 meals for seniors in the community. Volunteers from SMP's Kansas distribution center packaged food at a local Harvesters food network, distributing more than 350 cases of groceries to senior citizens in the Kansas City area.

"Giving back is at the forefront of SMP's values," said Eric Sills, President and Chief Executive Officer at SMP. "We're proud of the philanthropic efforts made this year through SMP Cares, and remain dedicated to uplifting the communities in which we operate for years to come."

In addition, SMP Cares® also organized its employees to assist those recovering from recent natural disasters. Other initiatives included volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, Project HOPE, a Water Recycling Program, Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising, and much more. For more information on this year's initiatives and all the ways SMP gives back to the community, visit www.smpcares.smpcorp.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

