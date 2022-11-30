Verana Health to Enable Cloud-based Access to its Curated, De-identified Real-World Data Through AWS Data Exchange

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health ®—a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data (RWD)—today announced that its curated, de-identified real-world data (RWD) and Qdata™ modules will soon be available to license in AWS Data Exchange , an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-native service that makes it easy for AWS customers to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data.

Verana Health is a healthcare technology and analytics innovator transforming multi-specialty clinical data into real-world evidence (RWE). (PRNewsfoto/Verana Health) (PRNewswire)

Offering de-identified electronic health record (EHR)-derived data from ophthalmology, neurology, and urology clinical data registries through AWS Data Exchange allows Verana Health to provide its life sciences customers with an easy, convenient, and secure method of accessing high-quality, de-identified clinical RWD for research use. An estimated 80% of Verana Health customers have existing AWS accounts. Customers will be able to access the AWS Data Exchange directly from their Verana Health dashboard.

Launched in 2019, AWS Data Exchange is a service that allows subscribers to find thousands of products from qualified data providers and eliminates the need for providers to build and maintain any data delivery, entitlement, or billing technology.

"It is important to our customers that they have more options for accessing the data they require to power therapeutic research," said Verana Health CEO Sujay Jadhav. "By making our quality, curated, de-identified real-world data available through a secure and easy-to-use platform with which most of our customers are familiar, we can help life sciences companies accelerate drug development and post-marketing studies that ultimately look to improve patient outcomes."

Verana Health has strategic data partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology Ⓡ , American Academy of Neurology , and American Urological Association . Combined, these medical registries include RWD from more than 20,000 healthcare providers and roughly 90 million de-identified patients.

Verana Health transforms structured and unstructured healthcare data into de-identified, curated data modules called Qdata™, a clinician-led and artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced process enabled by its VeraQ™ population health data engine. This helps Verana Health and its life sciences customers unlock quality research insights along the drug and medical device development lifecycle, from clinical trial site and subject identification through to post-market evidence generation and opportunity analysis.

Verana Health® is a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data. Verana Health operates an exclusive real-world data network of more than 20,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and about 90 million de-identified patients, stemming from its strategic data partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology®, American Academy of Neurology, and American Urological Association. Using its clinician-informed and artificial intelligence-enhanced VeraQ™ population health data engine, Verana Health transforms structured and unstructured healthcare data into curated, disease-specific data modules, Qdata™. Verana Health's Qdata helps power analytics solutions and software-as-a-service products for real-world evidence generation, clinical trials enablement, HCP quality reporting, and medical registry data management. Verana Health's quality data and insights help drive progress in medicine to enhance the quality of care and quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

