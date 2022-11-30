The Zogby Poll®: Biden has a slight bounce in approval rating

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poll Highlights

Biden's base has driven up his approval rating, and helped Democrats perform better than expected in the midterm.

There was no red wave, and President Biden and Congressional Democrats came out the winners, in the 2022 midterm election, by maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. Although Republicans will have a slim majority in the House of Representatives, Republicans underperformed in many congressional and gubernatorial races across the country.

In our post-election poll of 2,000 midterm voters nationwide, voters expressed discontent with President Biden overall, but his numbers are on the up since our last poll in August, when his job approval rating was 43% approve/55% disapprove. Biden's approval rating among midterm election voters currently sits at 45% approve and 53% disapprove, while 2% were not sure. Biden's base has driven up his approval rating as of late, and surely helped Democrats perform better than expected in some midterm Senate and congressional races. In our poll, the president performed well with majorities of Generation Z (55% approve and 41% disapprove), Millennial (61% approve and 37% disapprove), Hispanic (56% approve and 43% disapprove), African American (68% approve and 28% disapprove), and urban voters in large cities (69% approve and 31% disapprove).

While President Biden and Democrats can rejoice and do a victory lap, due to a great offensive and defensive performance in the midterm election, there are still cracks in their armor. For instance, majorities of voters believe the country is off on the wrong track (61% wrong track/32% right direction), including U.S. economic direction (64% wrong track/29% right direction) and foreign policy direction (53% wrong track/34% right direction). In all three instances, women and suburban women voters were even more likely to think the country, economy, and foreign policy directions were off the wrong track.

Midterm voters also expressed that the issues that mattered the most in who they decided to vote for were inflation (22%), economy/jobs (17%), threats to the democratic process (11%), and reproductive rights (9%).

