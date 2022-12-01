1Password Streamlines Login Experience with 'Sign in With' Feature

One click to save, remember and autofill third-party provider login credentials

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , the leader in human-centric security and privacy, today announced a new 'sign in with' browser extension feature to help users get to where they're going, more quickly. Users can now automatically save, store and autofill logins with third-party provider credentials – including Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Okta and GitHub – in 1Password and bypass the need for unique usernames and passwords. Browsers supported for this launch include Chrome, Firefox, Brave and Edge.

"Logging in should be effortless, be it with a traditional username and password, a Google or Apple account or passkeys," said Steve Won, chief product officer at 1Password. "While single sign-on is helpful in reducing the number of passwords needed, it's still a hassle for people to keep tabs on which third-party provider was used. Our new browser extension feature alleviates this by allowing users to sign in to their favorite apps and websites with one click."

1Password's recent Unlocking the Login Challenge report explores the impact that login complexity can have on productivity and security in both the workplace and at home. Among the single sign-on methods most used for personal use were Facebook (51%), personal email (50%) and Twitter (27%). While these third-party providers are intended to streamline the login process, 26% of respondents say they have been forced to abandon an activity altogether because they couldn't find a way to log in. Additionally, nearly half of respondents (46%) have created duplicate accounts, either because they couldn't find or access the login details, or because they felt it was easier to just set up a new account.

1Password's browser extensions remove guesswork for users, allowing them to automatically sign into accounts with the click of a button. Users can also view and edit third-party provider login information across desktop and mobile apps.

1Password's new browser extension feature is now available to customers on Individual or Family plans. The feature is also available to 1Password Teams and Enterprise who have installed 1Password browser extensions. For more information about this launch, visit our website .

About 1Password

1Password's human-centric security keeps people safe, at work and at home. Our solution is built from the ground up to enable anyone – no matter the level of technical proficiency – to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's award-winning security platform is re-shaping the future of authentication, including passwordless. 1Password is trusted by over 100,000 businesses such as IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify, and Under Armour and protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe. The company's ultimate goal is to help consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com .

