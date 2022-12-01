B. Braun Will Showcase its APEX® Compounding System with Clinical Decision Support Order Entry Software at the ASHP Midyear Meeting and Exhibition

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, announced today that its macro and micro compounder – the APEX® Compounding System – and its proprietary TPN Manager Clinical Decision Support Order Entry Software will be demonstrated at the ASHP Midyear Meeting December 5-7 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas in the B. Braun Executive Suite.

B. Braun Sharing Expertise (PRNewsfoto/B. Braun Medical Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TPN Manager software incorporates Trissel's™ Ca/P check to help minimize the risk of precipitation and allows users to create templates to standardize their order format. Also featured are dosing limits to alert and prevent prescribers from ordering doses of ingredients that exceed recommended or safe clinical limits. Since TPN Manager is browser-based, healthcare providers can enter parenteral nutrition orders at the patient's bedside using a tablet computer and electronically transmit those orders directly to pharmacy for authorization. The order then automatically routes to the APEX compounder without the need for transcription.

"The direct communication is designed to help reduce manual programming errors, eliminate transcription errors and expedite patient care," said Jessica Pitt, Product Director, Automated Compounding Systems.

The APEX Compounding System was specifically designed to address the immediate needs of critically ill patients – from neonates to adults – while also meeting the critical needs of pharmacists. Safety, accuracy and efficiency are the key drivers behind its unique design. From its large user interface and 26-lead preassembled sets to its dual-drive filling technology, APEX is designed to facilitate a smoother compounding process.

"With APEX's 26 ports and ability to accurately deliver volumes as low as 0.2 mL, pharmacists now have the opportunity to automate the majority of the compounding process," Pitt said. "APEX is unique as the only automated compounder with the ability to track and verify manual additions. This helps to improve patient safety since ingredients like insulin, a high-alert medication, are frequently added manually to parenteral nutrition orders."

To reserve an advance appointment to experience the APEX Compounding System with TPN Manager, attendees can visit the APEX Executive Suite Booking Site to secure an individual demo time or visit booth #1323 during the show.

For more information on the APEX Compounding System, visit www.bbraunusa.com/apex.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.