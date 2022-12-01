Bigo Live to livestream The Game Awards 2022 across more than 10 global markets.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, the leading global livestreaming platform, announced that it is an official streaming partner of The Game Awards 2022, which will kick off on 4:30 pm PST Thursday December 8th, and will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year sees Bigo Live's first time with the event and includes streaming of the ceremony across North America, Latin America, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

In addition to the streaming partnership, Bigo Live will also engage the Bigo community by hosting in-app Community activations such as discussions and voting around the Awards, encouraging the creation of user generated content.

Bigo Live has long enabled streamers to connect with viewers and fans as they stream popular games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty and more. Viewers are able to enjoy an immersive watching experience and highly interactive engagement on Bigo Live when creators are streaming their favorite games.

Mike Ong, Vice President of BIGO Technology, said: "Bigo Live is honored to be partnering with The Games Awards this year and streaming this exciting event to a huge audience across the globe. This partnership is also the latest in Bigo Live's commitment to the gaming community and we wish all the participants the best of luck."

The Game Awards are an annual event to 'recognize and uphold creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry.' The Game Awards recognize and honor all sectors of the gaming industry from the games themselves to gaming content creators – with Game of the Year finalists including Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok and Content Creators including Fluxo creator Nobru and Streamer Awards creator QTCinderella.

The Game Awards Host and Creator, Geoff Keighley, said: "The Game Awards strives to reach as wide an audience as possible and so we're thrilled to bring Bigo Live into the community. We aim to bring together diverse groups of game developers and players, as well as major names from pop culture, to celebrate gaming as an immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment."

For more information on Bigo Live, please visit bigo.tv and to begin your livestreaming journey, download the Bigo Live app (available on iOS and Android).

About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing social live streaming communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, which is based in Singapore.

