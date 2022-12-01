Digimarc Expands Partnership with Walmart in a New Multiyear Agreement

The deal covers an expanded deployment of Digimarc Platform capabilities

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announced today that the company has entered into an additional multi-year agreement with Walmart to help further optimize store operations. The new agreement guarantees a minimum payment of $2.7 million in year one, more than doubling to $5.8 million in year two, and covers an expanded deployment of Digimarc Platform capabilities beyond the scope of the existing agreement between the two companies. As discussed in our Q3 earnings call, the remaining contract value of $7.3 million has now been booked in the current quarter as expected.

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM) (PRNewsfoto/Digimarc Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Walmart is a forward-thinking technology leader with an unwavering focus on customer experience. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with them and look forward to sharing more details about this expansion in the coming months," says Riley McCormack, Digimarc CEO.

To learn more about the Digimarc Platform and product digitization suite, visit digimarc.com.

About Digimarc

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identities and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc reveals a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation