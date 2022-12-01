Tampa General Hospital's Cancer Institute Awarded Coveted Accreditation from Commission on Cancer (CoC)

The TGH Cancer Institute has experienced tremendous growth since its establishment in 2021 and continues to provide patients in the Tampa Bay region and beyond with high-quality and compassionate multidisciplinary cancer care.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) — the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine — today announced its Cancer Institute earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program established by the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

With this accreditation, TGH's Cancer Institute is recognized for meeting 34 quality care standards, taking a multidisciplinary approach to delivering high-quality, patient-centered cancer care, and demonstrating a commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for all cancer patients.

"We set out to build a Cancer Institute of the future that excels in cancer research, clinical investigations, prevention and control, and we have spent the past several years devoting significant energy and resources and acquiring the brightest talent to bring that vision to life," said John Couris, president and CEO of TGH. "Our team is tremendously proud of this accreditation, which is a testament to the unparalleled expertise and quality of care we offer our patients and community across the continuum of cancer care services."

The TGH Cancer Institute partners with patients to manage all aspects of their cancer care journey, from diagnosis to survivorship and everything in between. This collaborative approach to cancer care ensures patients feel supported through what can often be an overwhelming process and offers them comfort in knowing that there is continuity in their care every step of the way.

"The TGH Cancer Institute is dedicated to providing the most advanced testing, next-generation research, therapies and treatment, and patient care because we recognize the importance of treating the whole person, not the condition. When fighting cancer, every decision impacts patients' lives and every advantage needs to be identified," said Thomas Rutherford, MD, medical director of the TGH Cancer Institute and professor and director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "We are proud of the personalized care plans we provide for patients through our patient navigation program, which has helped us establish relationships with local oncologists, radiologists and other physicians in the community to manage our patients' care together. We also continue to invest in growing our services, as well as our physical footprint, to better support and reach more patients."

The TGH Cancer Institute has expanded to several additional locations, staffed by specially trained physicians, to increase the community's access to world-class, innovative cancer care. TGH also recently established the TGH/USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository, which collects, catalogs and stores samples of biological material for medical research. The biorepository holds donated specimens from patients that researchers, physicians, and scientists can access for scientific study, creating new opportunities to advance research in cancer tumor sequencing and precision medicine.

"The ground-breaking translational and clinical research we're conducting at the Cancer Institute is already paving the way for better care delivery and improved outcomes because it is rooted in the understanding that there is more to cancer care than the cancer itself," said Eduardo M. Sotomayor, MD, director of the TGH Cancer Institute. "We have created an innovative and nimble institute with strong connections to specialties outside of oncology because, ultimately, that multidisciplinary approach is what benefits our patients and medical community the most."

CoC-accredited facilities diagnose and/or treat more than 70 percent of all newly diagnosed patients with cancer. The CoC Accreditation Program provides the framework for accredited facilities to further enhance the quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care, including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care.

