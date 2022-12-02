Vista Residential Partners Names Chief Investment Officer and New Regional Partner

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners, the national multifamily development company, has appointed a new Chief Investment Officer and Regional Partner to its expanding leadership team.

Michael Neyhart, former Regional Partner – Managing Director, has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer. In his new role, Neyhart will work with Vista's CEO in analyzing and reviewing each of the Company's new projects throughout the country. He will continue to work closely with lenders, investors, and property management to ensure to ensure that all goals and objectives are met or exceeded for all parties involved. During his 10 years with Vista, Neyhart has been involved with the acquisition and development of over 5,000 units with a total capitalization of $800 million.

"Having worked side by side with Michael over a decade, he has demonstrated a capacity for excellent analytical skills and a unique manner to review potential investments in an objective manner," says Eduard de Guardiola, CEO & Founder of Vista Residential Partners. "This skill set is essential in light of Vista's explosive national growth of its development platform and accordingly, he will be a key member of Vista's executive team".

Chase Beasley, formerly of The NRP Group, will become the new Regional Partner – Managing Director of Vista's Atlanta Office. Beasley's responsibilities will include site selection, architectural and engineering design, development, construction management, finance, asset management and disposition throughout the Georgia & Alabama region.

"We are excited to have Chase join Vista's team," says de Guardiola. "His engineering background coupled with his hands on multifamily development experience throughout the Southeast, will energize and continue to propel Vista's development footprint in Atlanta and other key high growth cities in the Southeast."

About Vista Residential Partners: Vista Residential Partners was founded in 2000 by Eduard de Guardiola, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in multifamily investments and more. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Vista Residential Partners has 9 regional offices nationwide with a focus on the acquisition, development, and construction of multifamily and mixed-use communities.

Contact:

Natalie de Guardiola

404-835-5775

ndg@vistarp.com

