Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for November 2022

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Nov

2022 Nov

2021 % Chg Oct 2022 %

Chg Nov 2022 Nov 2021 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 11,657 11,436 1.9 % 11,286 3.3 % 10,799 10,102 6.9 % Index options (contracts, k) 3,266 2,167 50.7 % 3,590 -9.0 % 2,813 1,941 44.9 % Futures (contracts, k) 183 237 -22.9 % 206 -11.0 % 221 229 -3.8 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,508 1,472 2.5 % 1,545 -2.4 % 1,639 1,638 0.0 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 89 98 -9.7 % 84 5.7 % 92 83 10.6 % Canadian Equities1 (matched shares, k) 136,248 45,042 202.5 % 128,411 6.1 % 86,482 50,742 70.4 % European Equities (€, mn) 10,689 10,054 6.3 % 10,730 -0.4 % 11,034 7,707 43.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 121,563 129,969 -6.5 % 123,905 -1.9 % 1,397,806 1,138,398 22.8 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 859 923 -7.0 % 811 6.0 % 9,520 9,032 5.4 % Australian Equities3 (AUD, mn) 741 807 -8.1 % 746 -0.6 % 794 N/A

Japanese Equities3 (JPY, bn) 111 111 -0.5 % 178 -37.7 % 151 N/A

Global FX ($, mn) 42,844 35,974 19.1 % 43,671 -1.9 % 41,371 34,244 20.8 %

1Canadian Equities data include MATCHNow and NEO from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only. "Net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for NEO and MATCHNow and the number of trading days for the period.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date.

3 Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Cboe Asia Pacific (formerly Chi-X Asia Pacific) effective on July 1, 2021.

November 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

For the fourth consecutive month, total U.S. options volume reached an all-time high with 313.4 million contracts traded across all four Cboe U.S. options exchanges.

Total volume in Mini-S&P 500 Index (XSP) options surpassed 1.3 million contracts in November, with average daily volume (ADV) of 66,000 contracts, the highest month since February 2020 .

Canadian Equities

Cboe BIDS Canada set a new monthly volume record of 28.2 million shares, representing an ADV of 1.3 million shares, and surpassing the previous record of 23.2 million shares in June 2022 .

Global FX

Spot Full Amount ADV reached a new all-time monthly high of $15 billion .

European Equities and Derivatives

Cboe Europe Equities had an overall market share of 24.7 percent in November, making it Europe's largest stock exchange for the fifth successive month.

Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, had a 34 percent share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market, making it the largest platform of its type for the eighth successive month (Source: big xyt).

Cboe Europe Derivatives traded 2,688 contracts, a record monthly figure and beating the previous high of 2,464 contracts in March 2022 .

Cboe Clear Europe, Cboe's pan-European clearing house, cleared a record 7.0 million trades on Euronext's stock exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and Lisbon under the preferred clearing model, beating the previous high of 6.5 million trades cleared in September 2022 .

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

