Rosario & Lolita Flores Performing December 10 at the James L Knight Center in Miami

Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago

Tickets are on sale in Ticketmaster

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosario and Lolita Flores make their return to Miami together in one incredible concert December 10th at the James L Knight Center. The Flores sisters will present "El Abrazo Del Tango & Flamenco" for music lovers of this genre.

The show will also include a special appearance by acclaimed Spanish musician and singer Antonio Carmona. Direct from Argentina world renowned Ariel Ardit & Raul Lavie will also join for the Tango part of the presentation. This is a concert not to miss!

The show is brought to Miami by Emporio Group

