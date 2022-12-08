BEL BRANDS USA EXPANDS ALTERNATIVE DAIRY PORTFOLIO TO INCLUDE ANIMAL-FREE OFFERING, NURISHH INCREDIBLE DAIRY, MADE WITH PERFECT DAY, AND THE LAUGHING COW PLANT-BASED

Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free and The Laughing Cow Plant-Based Deliver on the Taste and Texture Consumers Expect from Bel, While Setting the Stage for Continued Innovation and Partnerships to Expand Bel's Alternative Dairy Offerings

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the successful launches of Babybel Plant-Based and Boursin Dairy-Free, Bel Brands USA today announced the launch of Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese Spread Alternative, created in partnership with Perfect Day, and The Laughing Cow Plant-Based, which join the ranks of Bel's beloved cheeses with alternative dairy options to reach even more consumers.

Consumers continue to demand a wide range of dairy and dairy alternative cheese products to meet their dietary preferences, and Bel is uniquely positioned to leverage its 150 years of experience to understand what makes cheese, cheese. Bel continues to work closely with consumers to develop each product and ensure cheese lovers' expectations are met for the taste, texture and richness that more closely mimics the dairy-based cheeses consumers already know and love.

As Bel Brands USA pioneers into new territories of dairy alternatives, its portfolio of products have been met with positive consumer feedback and expanded distribution, paving the way for continued product development, innovation and new forward-thinking partnerships, including Perfect Day, the precision fermentation leader that has developed a kinder, greener protein designed for a more sustainable future.

"At Bel Brands USA, we're proud to offer a wide array of products for cheese lovers everywhere regardless of their dietary and lifestyle preferences," said Shannon Maher, Chief Marketing Officer at Bel Brands USA. "Building on the success and consumer excitement from Babybel Plant-Based and Boursin Dairy-Free, we're thrilled to unveil new innovations from both our most well-known brand with the launch of The Laughing Cow Plant-Based as well as leveraging new technology through a partnership with Perfect Day to launch our breakthrough animal-free offering with Nurishh Incredible Dairy. When it comes to all of our offerings, fans don't have to compromise on taste, flavor or enjoyment."

Bel's newest plant-based and animal-free dairy offerings include:

Nurishh Incredible Dairy: Bel's first alternative dairy brand, Nurishh, is launching an animal-free cream cheese spread alternative that tastes just as good as traditional cream cheese because it contains real dairy proteins without using any cows and is lactose-free. Developed in partnership with Perfect Day, Nurishh Incredible Dairy is created through precision fermentation. This revolutionary and sustainable process offers complete dairy protein, and the taste and texture of traditional dairy, without involving any animals. It will be available in Original, Strawberry, and Chive & Onion flavors for $4.99 at Kroger stores nationwide starting January 1 . Bel's first alternative dairy brand, Nurishh, is launching an animal-free cream cheese spread alternative that tastes just as good as traditional cream cheese because it contains real dairy proteins without using any cows and is lactose-free. Developed in partnership with Perfect Day, Nurishh Incredible Dairy is created through precision fermentation. This revolutionary and sustainable process offers complete dairy protein, and the taste and texture of traditional dairy, without involving any animals. It will be available in Original, Strawberry, and Chive & Onion flavors forat Kroger stores nationwide starting

The Laughing Cow Plant-Based: Certified plant-based and vegan, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based delivers the great taste, creamy deliciousness and spreadability people know and love. The Laughing Cow Plant-Based will be coming soon to select retailers in Garlic & Herb and Original for $5.49 . Certified plant-based and vegan, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based delivers the great taste, creamy deliciousness and spreadability people know and love. The Laughing Cow Plant-Based will be coming soon to select retailers in Garlic & Herb and Original for

"This announcement marks an exciting step towards giving even more consumers the ability to try what's possible when Perfect Day's innovative animal-free protein is used by a best-in-class dairy leader," said Ryan Pandya, Perfect Day CEO and co-founder, "Consumers around the country will now be able to try kinder, greener animal-free cream cheese and make a delicious choice for the future of our planet."

Bel Brands USA's full line of plant-based and animal-free dairy products includes Babybel Plant-Based, Boursin Dairy-Free, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based and Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free as well as Nurishh's line up of wholly plant-based products.

Beyond launching new products, Bel continues to look to the future by exploring partnerships with movers and shakers that have the same drive to make global industry changes for all, for the good of our planet. These partnerships will enable Bel to continue to innovate and bring forward first-in-class alternative dairy and dairy-based cheeses within the Bel Brands USA portfolio. New partnerships include:

Perfect Day: The precision fermentation leader that has developed the world's first process for creating identical dairy proteins without animals. Its animal-free protein is made using precision fermentation, a process in which microflora are given the genetic blueprint to "brew" milk protein, which means products are better for the planet, without compromising on taste, texture, or delight. Nurishh Incredible Dairy is the first original cream cheese spread alternative made with Perfect Day protein to receive nationwide retail distribution. Looking ahead to the future, consumers in the U.S. can expect to see more exciting innovations from this partnership between Bel and Perfect Day.

Standing Ovation: A French company that uses micro-organisms and science to create an animal-free, environmental, tasty alternative cheese. Standing Ovation leverages a similar technology as Perfect Day, but instead of producing whey protein that's used in creamy, spreadable cheese alternatives, they have identified a process to produce caseins, a second family of dairy proteins, that offers opportunity in more dense, firm cheese offerings. Consumers in the U.S. will start to see innovations from this partnership coming to shelf in the coming years.

Superbrewed Food: A company dedicated to developing protein-rich ingredients based on a cultured fermentation alternative protein platform. Superbrewed Postbiotic Cultured Protein is a nutrient-rich protein ingredient made from microflora found in nature that converts plant fibers. Their products deliver superior nutritional benefits, in addition to exceptional texture and taste compared to other plant or microbial proteins.

"Our innovation pipeline remains strong with the development of new products and flavors, leveraging new and evolving technology with a focus on our ongoing commitment to deliver products that meet the needs of all consumers and that they can feel good about eating," said Florian Decaux, Plant-Based Acceleration Director at Bel Brands USA. "By expanding our portfolio and entering strategic partnerships, we are able to act on and embrace key insights, live responsibly, and provide delicious food that enables people to lead a good life."

About Bel Brands USA:

Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and alternative cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. Beloved USA brands include Babybel®, Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh®, and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. https://belbrandsusa.com/our-brands/

About Perfect Day, Inc.:

Founded in 2014 by Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through the harmony of science and nature. Leveraging expertise across biology, food innovation, and consumer products, Perfect Day supports companies in developing, scaling, and commercializing next-generation products that satisfy market demands and champion a path toward a sustainable future.

The company's flagship product, the world's first precision-fermented protein, debuted in 2020 and today can be found in animal-free ice creams, cream cheese, baked goods, and sports nutrition products across the U.S., Hong Kong, and Singapore. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes microflora to create proprietary animal-free milk protein. Perfect Day's protein can be used across a range of products to deliver the same taste and texture while supporting the planet. An ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day's whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, when compared to conventional production methods.

To learn more, visit perfectday.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

