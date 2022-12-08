Life Time Buckhead at Phipps Plaza Debuts Dec. 8

127,000-square-foot project features five-story athletic country club with rooftop beach club and Life Time Work coworking space

CHANHASSEN, Minn. and ATLANTA , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Buckhead at Phipps Plaza opens today as the newest anchor in the redeveloped Phipps Plaza in Atlanta. The 127,000-square-foot destination occupies five stories at Simon's iconic property and brings together Life Time's (NYSE: LTH) one-of-a-kind athletic club and Life Time Work premium coworking experience.

"We're changing how consumers use shopping centers for their lifestyle," said Bahram Akradi , Life Time CEO.

Life Time Buckhead at Phipps Plaza features Atlanta's first rooftop beach club with breathtaking views, along with a plethora of health and wellness amenities for those ninety days old to 90+ years old spanning more than 104,000 square feet.

"We're excited to reveal this new Life Time destination, further expanding our relationship with Simon, and providing our members with access to an incredible array of amenities, programming and offerings right at Phipps Plaza. Together, we're changing how consumers think about—and use— shopping centers for their lifestyle," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time founder, chairman and CEO. "Our mission is to help people live healthy, happy lives and this location truly has something for everyone within our athletic club and for working professionals within Life Time Work."

Highlights of the athletic club include:

The development is also home to a 23,000-square-foot Life Time Work, the premier coworking destination that provides smart workspace design, luxury amenities and a vibrant community for individuals and companies. Life Time Work members have flexible monthly memberships, all-club access to Life Time Buckhead athletic club and more.

"We're thrilled to welcome Life Time as our newest brand to open a breathtaking home in the Phipps Plaza development," said Sundesh Shah, Simon's Senior Vice President, Specialty Development. "Simon is thrillled that Buckhead and surrounding communities can now experience this one-of-a-kind athletic country club and premium coworking space. Its world-class fitness and lifestyle amenities support how residents can live, stay, work, play and shop at the center."

Life Time Buckhead at Phipps Plaza marks the Company's seventh Atlanta-area location. Hours are from 4am to midnight Monday through Friday and 6am to 11pm Saturday and Sunday. Memberships for individuals, couples and families are available. One day memberships are also available. Additional information can be found by calling 404-965-7500, visiting the club's website or following on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

