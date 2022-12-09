This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022

PR Newswire Weekly Technology Press Release Roundup, Dec. 05-Dec. 09, 2022. Photo provided by Leidos. https://prn.to/3FdjKJY (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

1. Leidos Dynetics Team and Northrop Grumman to Collaborate on NASA Human Landing System Bid

Leidos Dynetics Group President Steve Cook said, "As the only company to successfully build a crewed lunar lander, Northrop Grumman will be an excellent partner as we support NASA's inspiring efforts to return humans to the lunar surface."

2. Grubhub and Kiwibot Partner for Robot Delivery on College Campuses

"When it comes to the campus dining experience, we see robot delivery as a complementary offering to traditional delivery since the robots can navigate hard-to-reach areas on campuses," said Adam Herbert, senior director of campus partnerships at Grubhub.

3. IBM to Acquire Octo

The acquisition of Reston, Va.-based Octo will complement IBM's existing strengths in IT modernization and digital transformation, enhancing its ability to support federal agencies with a flexible, modern approach to digital transformation and growing IBM Consulting's public and federal market organization to 4,200 highly-skilled employees.

4. American Battery Factory Selects Tucson, Arizona, as Site for its First Battery Cell Gigafactory in United States

The site will serve as ABF's official headquarters and will be the country's largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at approximately 2 million square feet, providing an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment, $3.1 billion in economic impact to the state and accelerating the growth of the clean energy economy across the country.

5. FIFA & Phygtl collaborate for fans to experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Phygtl provides fans with an AR-based social experience where fans join forces to co-create a global first reward: The Golden-Globe-Football™.

6. Girls Who Code Launches Digital Experience to Change the Future of Women in Gaming Right now, 77% of video game developers are men and only 20% of all characters are women. The platform aims to disrupt this imbalance and challenge a gaming culture marked by misogyny by inspiring users of all backgrounds to envision a gaming experience that's more reflective of themselves and their communities.

7. Deloitte's 14th Annual Tech Trends Report Finds Trust at Center Stage, Illuminates the Path from Now to Next for Business Leaders

"Our insights for this year's report have revealed a number of truths: transformation should be business and mission led, powered by AI, fueled by technology providers big and small, with a goal to make and shape new markets," said Bill Briggs, global chief technology officer and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

8. PR Newswire to Serve as Official News Partner and Media Center Host for CES 2023

The offering includes content writing and services, CES official website promotion, global press release distribution, guaranteed paid placement, video production, and multimedia communication, along with monitoring of CES's website.

9. Epson Announces 'Epson Epic Family Gaming Night Sweepstakes Featuring the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model System and the Nintendo Switch Sports Game

Thirty lucky winners will be able to enjoy up to 150 inches of big-screen entertainment that is sure to elevate family game night while creating memories that last a lifetime.

10. Quantela and T-Mobile Sign Alliance Agreement to Combine Their Collective IOT Capabilities to Generate Greater Value for Cities and Utility Providers Across the US

This powerful collaboration creates greater value for cities and utilities, particularly in the smart lighting space, which is often seen as a gateway initiative to help cities fund further digitization efforts.

11. The SANS 2022 Holiday Hack Challenge, The Year's Most Awaited Cybersecurity Tradition, Opens to Players of All Skill Levels

This free, hands-on cybersecurity challenge is open to all skill levels and ages, where players will have their skills tested by a holiday supervillain with the potential to win prizes ranging from cybersecurity goodies to the grand prize of a free SANS online training course.

