Boston Scientific Announces Strategic Investment to Acquire Majority Stake of Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) and Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited ("Acotec" and 6669.HK) announced today that Boston Scientific will make a partial offer to acquire a majority stake, up to a maximum of 65%, of shares of Acotec, a Chinese medical technology company that offers solutions designed for a variety of interventional procedures. The proposed price is HK$20 per share, which represents a total upfront cash payment consideration of approximately US$523 million for the 65% stake at current exchange rates.

Acotec is a leader in innovative medical solutions, including drug-coated balloons (DCBs), which are used in the treatment of vascular and other diseases. In 2016, the company launched the first peripheral DCB in China after receiving approval from the National Medical Products Administration. The Acotec portfolio also includes radiofrequency ablation technologies and thrombus aspiration catheters, as well as more than 20 other products in various stages of development across a range of specialties. In the 12-month period ending June 30, 2022, Actotec generated sales of RMB 339 million (approximately US$53 million), growing 25% year-over-year in the first six months of 2022 with strong double-digit growth in each of the two years prior.

"Acotec is a profitable, fast-growing company with a strong portfolio and innovative pipeline of medical technologies, and we believe this investment will generate growth opportunities for both companies," said Art Butcher, executive vice president and group president, MedSurg and Asia Pacific, Boston Scientific. "We expect completion of the partial offer to further strengthen our presence in China and create the potential for commercialization of Acotec products globally, providing an increased number of physicians and patients access to our robust and complementary product portfolios."

Boston Scientific expects the impact to adjusted earnings per share to be immaterial in 2023 and the impact to GAAP earnings per share to be less accretive, or dilutive, as the case may be, due to amortization expense and acquisition-related net charges.

The completion of the transaction, which is anticipated in the first half of 2023, is subject to acceptance and approval by Acotec shareholders and other conditions set forth in related filings.

Additional information about this investment is available on the Events and Presentations section of the Boston Scientific investor relations website.

iExchange rate of USD/HKD applied is 7.7838 as of December 9, 2022, based on Factset data and analytics

iiAverage exchange rate in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2022, of USD/RMB applied is 6.4553, based on Factset data and analytics

