Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments of Purion Dragon™ High Current Implanters to Advanced Logic and Memory Semiconductor Manufacturers in Asia

Shipments Include Follow-On Order and a New Customer Evaluation

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today multiple shipments of the Purion Dragon™ high current implanter, including a follow-on order and a new customer evaluation to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia for advanced memory and advanced logic device development and device fabrication. The systems shipped in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Purion Dragon was developed to address chipmakers’ most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains for high current applications. (PRNewswire)

Executive Vice President, Marketing and Applications, Greg Redinbo, commented, "We're pleased to support our existing customer's fab capacity expansion and are also excited about our new customer evaluation focused on R&D for advanced logic nodes. The Purion Dragon was developed to address chipmakers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains for high current applications. The Purion Dragon features a revolutionary high current implanter architecture, featuring innovative orthogonal beam optics, providing industry leading process control capability, designed to address critical implant steps for advanced memory and logic applications."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Axcelis (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.