Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NeoGenomics, Inc. ("NeoGenomics" or the "Company) (NASDAQ: NEO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired NeoGenomics common stock between February 27, 2020 through April 26, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose: (i) Defendants represented to investors that it had a "comprehensive menu" of cancer tests with "every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing," which positioned the Company as a "one-stop-shop" for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics "a competitive advantage" as a "go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer."; (iI) Defendants represented that NeoGenomics could "leverage" the supposedly "fixed cost" structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company's "robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business."; and (iii) NeoGenomics violated federal healthcare laws and regulations related to fraud, waste, and abuse.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in NeoGenomics you have until February 6, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

