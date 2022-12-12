RE/MAX Commercial® Announces Enhancements to Buildout Marketing Technology Offerings

Upgrades CRE Property Marketing Platform to Help Deliver Superior Client Service

DENVER , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Commercial today expanded access for its network to the commercial real estate property marketing platform, Buildout Marketing. Buildout Marketing, which RE/MAX began offering to its network in 2019, offers commercial brokers a streamlined listing and marketing process to help deliver superior client service. With this latest feature update, RE/MAX Commercial Brokers now have complimentary access to the "Marketing" platform as well as the "Listing" suite of tools.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

The enhanced offering provided by RE/MAX now offers RE/MAX Commercial Brokers the "Marketing" platform in addition to the "Listing" suite – all at no cost to the agent. The "Listing" suite of tools provides services such as property syndication, lead management, listing websites, document sharing and social media. The "Marketing" platform includes an email feature, site plans, comps, offering memorandums and agreements, and grids data designer.

"This upgrade provides valuable marketing tools to RE/MAX Commercial Brokers and is very timely," says Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President, Global Development, who oversees RE/MAX Commercial. "Commercial space is evolving and how consumers are using, leasing and buying it is shifting, causing commercial real estate brokers to change the way they do their business. These new features will empower them to work smarter and quicker on behalf of their clients and their evolving needs."

In the wake of work from home policies and hybrid options, the commercial real estate market is a popular subject among real estate professionals, and was the recent topic of conversation on Keepin' It Real with Nick Bailey, a live, interactive show that tackles the hottest topics affecting the real estate industry, as well as the recent RE/MAX Commercial Symposium, a business-building event tailored to commercial real estate professionals.

RE/MAX continues to build the Commercial brand by offering innovative marketing resources as well as educational opportunities. In 2021, Brokers in the RE/MAX Commercial network closed over 50,000 commercial transactions worldwide and $19 billion in commercial sales and lease volume.

Buildout Marketing powers remaxcommercial.com, the RE/MAX Commercial website and syndicates listings to the RE/MAX Exclusive Listings tab on the site when commercial brokers use Buildout to build their listings.

RE/MAX Commercial is part of the world's most productive real estate network. It comprises more than 11,000 commercial brokers in over 640 commercial offices and divisions, and in 2021, 89 countries reported a commercial transaction with RE/MAX.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

