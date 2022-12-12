Sempra Named One of Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for 2023, earning this distinction for the fourth consecutive year.

"This prestigious recognition is a reflection of our commitment to sustainable business practices that help drive high performance, capture new opportunities and deliver long-term sustainable value for our shareholders and other stakeholders," said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer for Sempra.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Responsibility Reports, Corporate Citizen Reports or Sustainability Reports, as well as an independent survey. The methodology focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. The full awards list can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

Sempra and its operating companies advance responsible stakeholder engagement through strong governance policies and disclosures that help promote transparency and accountability. More information can be found in Sempra's annual corporate sustainability report.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra was named the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance by Investor's Business Daily and is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for four consecutive years. Sempra was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

