VI Labs Acquires Motus Consumer Insights

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vi Labs, the market-leading Enterprise-AI for digital health, has acquired member acquisition analytics, site selection, and marketing BI company, Motus Consumer Insights. The acquisition brings the industry leading platforms for customer acquisition and site selection together with Vi's robust AI-powered customer engagement and retention solution. This transaction only accelerates Vi's commitment to help people around the world live healthy & active lifestyles, through the power of Data and AI.

"Over the past 4 years, MOTUS has been positioning itself as the alternative to traditional member acquisition and site selection, built on a data platform that forecasts and optimizes acquisition decisions, stated Pete Stipher, Executive Vice President at Vi. "We couldn't be happier to have a parent company like Vi, that shares our common values as a company and helps us provide our customers resources to disrupt how member life cycles are measured and optimized to deliver a maximum ROI."

Vi Engage ™, Vi's AI Powered platform helps digital health enterprises increase member engagement, retention, LTV and overall health outcomes. The company's solution reaches over 81 million members daily and improves enterprises ability to create more effective, personalized connections with their members—helping them stay engaged, active, and healthy.

Motus Consumer Insights proprietary algorithms provide its clients with a 360-degree view of their markets, identifying the highest value prospects for acquisition at the household level and determining how, when, and where to deliver marketing messages that will increase the probability of converting new customers.

The merger of the two dynamic, data centric platforms will benefit the customers of both companies by providing an end-to-end solution that identifies the ideal prospects for acquisition and a roadmap to engage, retain and increase the lifetime value of their customers.

"The benefit to our enterprise customers is one of the most exciting elements to this partnership," said Omri Yoffe, Founder and CEO of Vi. "Both Vi and MOTUS share a strong commitment to leveraging data & AI to create more effective connections with members and improve healthy outcomes that deliver a clear ROI to our customers. We have already begun the platform integration for both companies and will be releasing enhancements throughout the next 12-18 months, to MOTUS's already strong offering. We are excited to launch an AI powered platform that drives the full lifecycle from acquisition, engagement, retention and upsells for our current and future customers."

About Vi – Vi is the market-leading Enterprise-AI for health, providing AI-as-a-Service for health and wellness enterprises. We work with the world's largest health companies— from direct-to-consumer brands to Fortune 500 health providers—helping them increase engagement, retention, LTV, and health outcomes. Our powerful platform serves over 81 million members daily. The company's suite of services includes Vi-Engage, Vi-Enterprise and now Vi-Acquire (formally MOTUS).

About Motus - MOTUS Consumer Insights is an all-in-one member acquisition analytics, site selection and marketing BI company. Treating clients like partners, MOTUS CI delivers an in-depth understanding of customers with its proprietary analytics platform, then works directly with clients to create effective marketing campaigns that leverage consumer data. The company offers both analytics services, like core customer profiles, new location site scoring, trade area analysis, and marketing services, like addressable geofencing, paid search, hyper-targeted direct mail, and more.

View original content:

SOURCE Vi Labs