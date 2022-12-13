BDA United Kingdom Office Achieves Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

Ranking Places BDA In Top 1% of All Companies Assessed

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates , LLC (BDA), an award-winning merchandise agency for iconic brands announced they have received a Platinum rating for Sustainability Performance from EcoVadis for their outstanding efforts in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in their United Kingdom office. The Platinum rating is the highest level of achievement that an organization can achieve.

As the world's leading provider of business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis scores more than 85,000 companies each year. EcoVadis uses innovative technology and sustainability expertise to grade companies on environmental factors, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. BDA's UK office earned an advanced score in each of the respective categories, placing the company in the 99th percentile, or the top one percent, of the companies assessed.

"We define success by not only delivering the highest level of service to our customers, but also by integrating sustainable practices into our daily operations," said Kevin Ronan, Head of Procurement for EMEA. "Environmental and social responsibility have been long-standing priorities for BDA, and recognition by EcoVadis for our achievement in this area is a testament to our ongoing commitment."

The score further reinforces BDA's commitment to progressing sustainability efforts. This includes the company's ISO 14001 certification, commitment to employee health and safety, adherence to comprehensive environmental and business ethics procedures, and focus on sustainable sourcing practices.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for major sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with over 38 years of experience, BDA operates in over 100 locations around the globe. Clients like Dell, ExxonMobil, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate, and promote their customers, employees, events, and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social, and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Salesforce, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth, and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com.

