COALFIRE FEDERAL EXPANDS NIH PARTNERSHIP WITH NHLBI CYBER AWARD

Pure-Play Cybersecurity Leader Awarded Contract Under $86M NIH OCIO RMF BPA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Coalfire Federal was one of six firms chosen to provide cybersecurity strategy, risk management, and assessment services to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Under the terms of the potential five-year, $86 million NIH OCIO (Office of the Chief Information Officer) RMF (Risk Management Framework) BPA (Blank Purchasing Agreement), the Virginia-based company will provide cybersecurity risk management and authority to operate (ATO) services across the NIH's 27 institutes and centers through 2026.

The NHLBI, the third-largest institute within NIH, provides global leadership for a research, training, and education program promoting the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood diseases and enhancing the health of all individuals so that they can live longer and more fulfilling lives. This latest cybersecurity services award to Coalfire Federal will enable NHLBI to maintain operational readiness and accelerate its mission.

"The NHLBI's mission contributes toward the effectiveness of our nation's medical system, and our team has already made a significant impact supporting its mission in the program's early stages," said Coalfire Federal President Bill Malone. "As a relative newcomer directly supporting NIH, Coalfire Federal was chosen by NHLBI over incumbent NIH contractors which we attribute to our pure-play cyber expertise and capabilities, government and commercial experience, and national ability to protect federal systems and supply chains."

"Though we're smaller than the other enterprise-level providers on the BPA, Coalfire Federal has consistently demonstrated our ability to provide federal clients with enterprise-class, strategic cybersecurity services that help enable and protect their missions," said Malone. "We're honored to be selected for this strategic NHLBI program and believe our experience and trusted advisor reputation align well with NHLBI's mission. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with NHLBI and NIH."

About Coalfire Federal

Coalfire Federal has 20 years of experience providing cybersecurity services to a wide range of Federal agencies and commercial organizations enabling and protecting their missions with its strategic cybersecurity risk management and compliance services expertise. Coalfire Federal is the leading FedRAMP 3PAO and one of the first CMMC C3PAOs. To learn more about Coalfire Federal and how it can help your organization protect the mission, contact us at info@coalfirefederal.com or visit coalfirefederal.com.

About The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) provides global leadership for a research, training, and education program to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood disorders and enhance the health of all individuals so that they can live longer and more fulfilling lives. Learn more at nhlbi.nih.gov.

