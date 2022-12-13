Delisting of Swedish Match AB

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Swedish Match AB will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Contact:
Johan Levén, Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 207 2116
Johan Wredberg, Director Communications and Media Relations
Telephone: +46 73 027 9343
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m. CET on December 13, 2022.
