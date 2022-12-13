HCP Launches Full Suite of OASIS-E Training Courses to Help Agencies Meet Compliance

REXBURG, Idaho, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, the leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management, has launched a full suite of OASIS-E training courses to support agencies in navigating regulatory updates and meeting compliance requirements.

Authored by HCP Nurse Educator, Maria Wharton RN, MSN, COS-C, the OASIS-D1 to OASIS-E series includes the following online education:

OASIS-D1 to OASIS-E Updates: A course for experienced clinicians with a focus on the new and updated OASIS items.

OASIS-E Basics: This course digs deeper into the reasons behind the assessment tool itself and why it relates to identifying and improving quality indicators across the home health industry.

OASIS-E Section by Section: An interactive lecture-based suite of courses that addresses every section of the OASIS assessment. Home health administrators and clinicians will enjoy in-depth instruction from Wendie Colvin RN , MSN, an HCP nurse educator, author, and OASIS facilitator.

HCP's OASIS-E series offers the opportunity to identify available resources for completing assessments, understand the reasons behind the CMS changes, adapt to complete thorough, accurate patient assessments, and utilize the OASIS-E assessment to drive high quality patient care.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer such a comprehensive OASIS-E series through HCP Training," said Wendie Colvin, Senior Clinical Content Writer at HCP. "The HCP Content Team worked very hard to take each section of OASIS-E and break it down into easily digestible course offerings for our learners. With the significant OASIS changes that are taking place on January 1st, 2023, this series will help agencies become more confident and prepared going into the new year."

HCP has also created a free OASIS-D1 to OASIS-E Crosswalk, providing a concise reference of each OASIS-E assessment category and code and noting which items have been removed, updated, or newly created. Download the free resource here.

About HCP

HCP leads the home-based care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers providers in home care, home health, and hospice to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

