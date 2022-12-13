InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Accessory for Shutters (CCT-4733)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to decorate the exterior of a home by changing the look and color of exterior shutters," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the SHUTTERALITY. My design would offer a personal touch and it can be changed from season to season."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to personalize exterior shutters on a home or business. In doing so, it can be easily changed for various seasons, holidays or occasions. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the shutters. It also offers an alternative to replacing shutters due to age. The invention features a weather-resistant and custom design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4733, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp