Spindrift Expands into New Categories with Largest Launch to Date

New offerings from the real squeezed fruit sparkling water brand include four new flavors, with a mocktail-inspired flavor, and further innovation of the traditional iced tea category.

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spindrift is announcing four new varieties launching in the new year: the mocktail-inspired Nojito, Peach Strawberry, and two new iced tea innovations: Mint Green Tea and Mango Black Tea.

Spindrift's newest flavors include Mango Black Tea, Peach Strawberry, Mint Green Tea, and Nojito (Photo: Spindrift) (PRNewswire)

Spindrift, America's first sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit, continues to expand its product offerings to provide consumers with delicious beverage options inspired by popular beverage categories like iced tea, lemonade, spiked seltzer, and cider – all with 0g added sugar, no artificial flavoring, and low calories.

"For us, 2023 is about continuing to innovate the beverage industry through incredible real ingredients," said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift. "We started by introducing real ingredients to the sparkling water aisle, we're now focused on extending that same innovation and creativity to other beverage categories. We're broadening our product offerings to provide consumers with delicious options for every occasion."

To meet consumers where they're at this new year, Spindrift is adding its first mocktail style variety, the Nojito. Inspired by a favorite cocktail, the mojito, this is Spindrift's first to feature an herb: mint. "For years, our community has told us that Spindrift is their go-to non-alcoholic beverage of choice. Our products are something you can offer everyone at the party, no matter where they are or what they're drinking. Nojito is a nod to that. We can take inspiration from classic flavor combinations but do them in our way: perfect for folks looking for unsweetened, non-alcoholic options that taste amazing." Bill said.

Next up, Spindrift is releasing the juicy and jammy Peach Strawberry. "Peach has been one of our top requests for years," Bill said. "When we tasted it with a splash of strawberry, we knew we had something special. We can't wait for people to try it."

Building on the success of its existing Half Tea & Half Lemon flavor, Spindrift is bringing similar earthy and crisp notes to Mint Green Tea and Mango Black Tea. Mint Green Tea is made with brewed green tea, a hint of mint, and a splash of lemon: a calming mix of earthy, bright, cool, and refreshing notes. Mango Black Tea adds a tropical twist: a juicy pop of mango is mixed with brewed black tea and real squeezed lemon, offering iced tea fans something a bit sweeter – though still unsweetened.

To celebrate the new launches, starting December 19, Spindrift is inviting its loyal fans – 'Drifters' – to enter for a chance to win an 8-pack of Nojito before it hits shelves early next year. For more information on Spindrift, visit www.drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift.

About Spindrift

Spindrift® Beverage Co. is the maker of the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. Spindrift works directly with farms to source the best-tasting fruit for its products. Spindrift products are free of added sweeteners and unnatural flavors, made of sparkling water with real squeezed fruit. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich beverages that taste just like the fruit they're made with. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide and new Spindrift® Spiked is available in select markets. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through its membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, MA.

