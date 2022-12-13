Versus White-Labels its Tech through MiniGames in B2B Play

Versus empowers people by letting them into the conversation so people don't have to simply watch life go by, they can be a part of it. Versus embeds its experience directly within publishers, creating a new revenue stream that truly monetizes intent in a fun natural way.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VersusGame is a product used by thousands of creators, content publishers, and brands to publish their videos in an interactive game format, allowing their users and viewers to predict against their friends, influencers and celebrities for free, for fun, or to win cash and other prizes. The company's vision has always been to gamify the human experience by connecting people and rewarding them for their predictions.

VersusGame Mini Games (PRNewswire)

"We bring the technology directly to their customers, subscribers and fans"

Today Versus announced the launch of MiniGames after their beta rollout, an effort that instantly creates a massive distribution network of Versus games on destinations where people already spend their time. Founder and CEO John Vitti says "The largest companies in the world saw the success of VersusGame and insisted that we bring the technology directly to their customers, subscribers and fans and directly on their consumer platforms and through their socials. As we have no interest competing with our customers we are focused on developing more features that further bond users to existing communities and generating billions of dollars of revenues for our partners."

Brands like LiveOne, Blavity, iHeart, WikiHow, Empower Local, Empire Media and others have adopted MiniGames at a swift pace. Other corporate users and integrations of Versus have included Snapchat, Goal.com, Microsoft, DAZN, ZipRecruiter, Gopuff, TMZ, BuzzFeed and Billboard and you can even find this experience inside of the Metaverse. Versus has also partnered with the best TV shows and biggest streamers of today to offer this experience. Millions of dollars are being added as pure margin to publishers just by making their content interactive, the versus way.

MiniGames are discoverable through client's social media, websites, apps and QR codes on display screens like TVs. When users watch the short videos and answer the prediction questions the experience keeps the user in the client environment. Platforms, publishers, podcasters and other creators have largely been reliant on advertising revenue to monetize their visitors and followers. With MiniGames they can now add a new and significant non-advertising revenue stream that easily gamifies their existing content, helps increase engagement and retention, while maintaining a high level of contextual relevance during the user experience. Partner results are promising, demonstrating MiniGame performance shows an average 27% engagement rate and an average click-through rate of 55.6%.

"This is all possible with a simple embed code that takes no more than five minutes to add to a website. In addition to the obvious financial benefits that come with gamifying short-form video, we are seeing our clients incorporate content strategies that encourage tune-in to future video and audio programming and offering creative prizes to deepen consumer loyalty.:" says JB John-Baptiste, President of Business Development.

About VersusGame

VersusGame is a product that rewards people for their knowledge and enhances what people are doing in a fun, natural way and where they are already spending their time. VersusGame monetizes intent like no other company before it. Thousands of VersusGame partners and clients promote their games through social sites and their own websites and apps.

www.versusgame.com

VersusGame in the Metaverse (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VersusGame