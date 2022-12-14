BRV Capital Announces Launch of Mobility Fund I Enabling New Markets to Capture the Momentum of Electronic Vehicle Production

The launch of the fund comes on the heels of close of $1 billion fund, BRV Lotus Fund III, showcasing BRV Capital's expansion and commitment to capturing the growing alternatives markets in Asia

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRV Capital, a tech-focused growth equity arm of BlueRun Ventures, today announced the launch of a new fund, Mobility Fund. Leveraging over 24 years of consistent and deep global investment track record in mobility, the fund opens up and targets unique investment opportunities driven by disruptions in world wide electronic vehicle (EV) supply chain due to geopolitical tensions across the globe, and surging demand on advanced connected and autonomous cars and IoT. BRV Capital will allocate Mobility Fund I's capital to winning companies in mission critical growth segments within the EV ecosystem with proven high entry barrier technology and economy of scale capabilities, as well as industry disruptive innovations.

The EV space is sitting at an inflection point, geopolitical conflicts have led to higher demand on localized and differentiated supply chain construction, tighter ESG compliant and automated manufacturing processes, and differentiated material technologies. BRV Capital has been fortunate to capitalize on the moment and consecutive factors, including governmental mandates for EV adoption, rebates/tax relief and investment in EV infrastructure, industry regulations and a new carbon free standard, and the rise of automation driving. The intersection of these macro trends amplifies Mobility Fund I's impact on innovation within the EV ecosystem.

"Markets are sitting at a turning point as the fracturing supply chain is rippling across Asia, causing a spike in manufacturing in and beyond Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. BRV Capital is leveraging this momentum to expand our presence in the United States, London, Singapore, and Taiwan as a leader in EV investing," said Kwan Yoon, CIO of BRV Capital. "This expands our network within the EV ecosystem to help enable key component manufacturers and battery producers to accelerate and solidify new supply chain construction."

"BRV Capital is investing in the disruption of fundamental technologies that are not only producing higher performance and cost advantages, but entire technology systems to be more environmentally friendly and energy saving," said Yoon.

BRV Capital's Mobility Fund I is an extension of its Asia focused growth equity fund, BRV Lotus Fund III, as the global opportunity in the EV sector exponentially. Following the success of Ecopro Materials, and Ecopro CNG, Mobility Fund I utilizes EV opportunities in and beyond the greater Asia market and capitalizes on the globalization of EVs. With these complementary funds, BRV Capital aims to create an EV ecosystem across global markets.

Since the closing of Lotus Fund III, BRV Capital has deployed more than half of $1billion of capital across portfolio companies such as Ecopro Materials, Line Man and Greenlabs.

Lotus Fund III highlights BRV Capital as the only Asia focused growth investment platform equipped with consistent multi-decade global technology investment track record, differentiated level of local access and unique capabilities in proprietary sourcing.

About BRV Capital

BRV Capital Management (BRV Capital) is a tech-focused growth equity arm of BlueRun Ventures, with highly localized presence in Asia. BRV Capital helps to create unique long-term growth by backing category winners in their respective industries and maximizing their potential through leveraging over 20 years of deep industry insight and global expertise in applying technological innovations.

Founded in 1998, BlueRun Ventures has identified and led a number of iconic technology investments as the first institutional investor, including PayPal (PYPL), Waze (GOOG), Coupa (COUP), Kabbage (AMEX), Topsy (AAPL), and Chomp (AAPL). BRV Capital in parallel focuses on technology-powered growth opportunities in Asia, and its current select investments include Ecopro Materials (leading EV battery component technology provider in Korea), LINE MAN Wongnai (top O2O platform in Thailand), and Green Labs (leading agricultural technology company pioneering digitalization of the entire agriculture value chain). BRV Capital closed its third Asia-focused fund, BRV Lotus Fund III, in 2021 and will continue to focus on cross-border value creation leveraging BRV's deep and long investment insight into mobility.

