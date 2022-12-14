The Cutting Edge Schedule for CloudNativeSecurityCon 2023 is Now Available

First-time standalone conference will highlight cloud native security projects and best practices for handling the security challenges organizations are facing today

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, released the two-day schedule for CloudNativeSecurityCon North America 2023 happening in Seattle, Washington from February 1-2, 2023. Attendees will be able to choose from 72 sessions for all levels of technologists.

As a developer-first conference, the co-chairs and program committee aim to give room to breakthrough technologies and highlight advances in modern security approaches versus incremental solutions. Topics of sessions and lightning talks presented by expert practitioners include architecture and policy, secure software development, supply chain security, identity and access, forensics, and more.

CloudNativeSecurityCon North America 2023 co-chairs, Emily Fox, Security Engineer at Apple, Liz Rice, Chief Open Source Officer at Isovalent, and Brandon Lum, Software Engineer at Google, led a program committee of 49 to review 273 submissions that will provide a diverse perspective on the state of cloud native security.

"The cloud native community always has shown a deep concern for and resulting expertise in open source security. CNCF has invested in ensuring that all graduated and incubating projects have adequate resources and funding for security audits to improve their security posture," said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director, CNCF. "CloudNativeSecurityCon will be the place for developers to learn practical skills about security from other developers. We look forward to the insights that will be shared and the collective enhancement of our knowledge at CloudNativeSecurityCon next year."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from open source community members, including:

Learn by Hacking: how to run a 2500 node kubernetes CTF

Sharing Security Secrets: How to Encourage Security Advocates

Securing the Superpowers: Who Loaded That eBPF Program?

Spicing up Container Image Security with SLSA & GUAC

Zero Trust Workload Identity in Kubernetes

Cloud Native Security Landscape: Myths, Dragons, and Real Talk

Diversity, maintainer, and need-based scholarship applications for CloudNativeSecurityCon are due December 18 at 11:59 PM PT for conference scholarships.

For the full CloudNativeSecurityCon 2023 program, please visit the schedule .

Registration

Register for the in-person early-bird pricing through December 20.

Keynote Livestream

Keynotes will be streamed live 8:55-10:30 AM PST on February 1 and February 2. Complimentary keynote livestream registration will be available in January.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

CloudNativeSecurityCon North America 2023 has been made possible thanks to our amazing community and support from our Diamond Sponsors: Cisco Emerging Technologies and Incubation , Red Hat , SUSE , Sysdig , Tetrate , and Uptycs ; Platinum Sponsors: Check Point and GitLab , as well as many more Gold, and Startup sponsors.

The deadline to sponsor CloudNativeSecurityCon North America is Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:59 PM PST. Contact sponsor@cncf.io if interested.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

