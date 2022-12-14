Effectual Receives Investment from SDC Capital Partners

Recapitalization will fuel Effectual's growth and acquisition strategy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual announced today that SDC Capital Partners has made a controlling investment in the rapidly growing cloud services leader. The recapitalization will provide Effectual with the resources to fuel its growth and acquisition strategy.

An elite pure-play AWS services provider, Effectual is an AWS Premier Partner holding six AWS competencies and more than 250 AWS certifications. Effectual's strategic combination of expertise and experience ensures that customers have the confidence to migrate, modernize, and deploy cloud ready applications, services, and operations.

"As specialized investors in digital infrastructure, SDC is the ideal partner for Effectual as we look to accelerate our strategic growth initiatives," said Robb Allen, Effectual founder and CEO. "SDC's investment will enable us to continue executing on our mission of unlocking the transformative potential of the cloud for our customers."

"Effectual has established itself as a market leader in digital transformation and modernization," said Todd Clapp, Partner at SDC. "The enterprise journey to the cloud has really just begun. We're looking forward to supporting Effectual as a trusted transformation partner and excited to see them influence the industry through continued innovation."

As enterprises continue to move more mission-critical applications to the cloud, Gartner is forecasting end-user spending on public cloud services to grow 20.4% in 2022 to total $494.7 billion, up from $410.9 billion in 2021. In 2023, end-user spending is expected to reach nearly $600 billion.

About SDC Capital Partners

SDC Capital Partners, LLC is a global digital infrastructure investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. SDC invests in data centers, fiber networks, wireless infrastructure, and associated businesses, with a focus on opportunities to leverage its deep operational expertise in partnership with exceptional teams to create value. For more information, please visit www.sdccapitalpartners.com.

About Effectual

Effectual is a trusted managed and professional services company working with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full stack IT modernization. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual's experienced and passionate team focuses on enabling positive business outcomes through the effective use of cloud technology. For more information, please visit www.effectual.com.

