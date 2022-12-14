Herzing University Announces Four New Online Programs Featuring Psychology and HHS-Oriented Career Pathways

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with strong online program offerings and 11 ground campuses across the country, today announced the expansion of its available suite of behavioral health course options with the launch of four new online programs focusing on health & human services (HHS) and psychology.

At the intersection of psychology and healthcare, programs in advanced health and human services have the power to positively impact a healthcare professional's capacity and capability for providing patients with high quality care, while elevating their skills to make a difference in their communities and pursue valuable, rewarding positions in management and leadership.

According to Mental Health America's 2022 key statistics report, over 50% of American adults living with a mental illness do not receive treatment for their disorder. While issues surrounding mental health have continued to increase over the last few years, there has also been a greater effort by all stakeholders to normalize these often difficult and challenging conversations. This has resulted in a large demand for qualified individuals—including those training at Herzing University—to step up and support those in need of assistance.

"In an ever-evolving field like healthcare, it is imperative to create programs that reflect the demands of the world around us," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University. "As educators, we want to encourage and support the next generation of healthcare workers as they strive to make a positive impact within their communities. The creation of these four new programs—centered around Herzing's flexible online course offerings —will help us continue to deliver innovative healthcare education."

Whether students are starting a new career or returning to school to develop advanced skills, these four programs give ambitious individuals the tools and experience needed to bring new knowledge surrounding mental health to their communities.

Starting December 12, Herzing University students will be able to enroll in the following online programs within the University's expanded behavioral health offerings:

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Services

Associate of Science in Health and Human Services

Diploma in Health and Human Services

The pursuit of these programs will create a variety of rewarding and impactful career paths for future healthcare professionals, including health educators and rehabilitation specialists, among others.

By offering a variety of pathways in an online module, Herzing creates an opportunity for students to pursue their professional goals in a comfortable setting and scheduled according to their unique needs and obligations, promoting a greater likelihood for success in the classroom and in their professional roles.

Herzing University serves students from all backgrounds who are pursuing degrees in fields such as nursing, healthcare, business, information technology, and legal studies. Learn more about Herzing by visiting www.herzing.edu.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. In June 2022, Herzing introduced a first-of-its-kind Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

