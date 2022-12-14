Nexla Announces R&D Sponsorship of the UC Berkeley Sky Computing Lab

Intel, Google, IBM, Samsung SDS, and VMware are also supporters of the UC Berkeley Sky Computing Lab

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexla ( www.nexla.com ), a data engineering automation company, announced today its sponsorship of the University of California (UC) Berkeley Sky Computing Lab ( https://sky.cs.berkeley.edu ). Nexla is a Founding Member of the UC Berkeley Sky Computing Lab and its sponsorship will go towards funding the Lab's multicloud and hybrid cloud compute research and development efforts.

"Data is the most critical challenge in making things multi-cloud and hybrid cloud," says Saket Saurabh, Co-founder and CEO of Nexla. "The data becomes the element of friction because moving data around is not easy and it's not cheap. With multi-cloud, you get scale, reliability, and best of breed solutions. You may leverage the advanced compute and storage at Amazon AWS, while taking advantage of ML technologies in Google GCP, and Generative AI technology in Microsoft Azure. With a multi-cloud approach, companies can work outside of these existing corporate cloud silos."

"At Nexla, we are helping companies such as JPMorgan, J&J, and LiveRamp address the data challenges around multi-cloud and hybrid cloud compute initiatives," says Saurabh.

"With UC Berkeley Sky Computing Lab, we contribute our real-life know-how and data so that researchers at the Lab can benefit from it. Ultimately, we want to advance the field together and help develop this nascent but highly promising area of computing."

"It's an honor to welcome Nexla as a Founding Member and sponsor," said Ion Stoica, Databricks co-founder and the Berkeley computer science professor leading the lab. "Nexla's support will help us address some of the biggest challenges with multi-cloud and hybrid cloud compute in the industry today."

Intel, Google, IBM, Samsung SDS, Astronomer, Lacework, and VMware are also supporters of the UC Berkeley Sky Computing Lab. Affiliated companies include Uber and Microsoft.

Nexla's sponsorship is part of a UC Berkeley Sky Computing Lab five year plan. Graduates of UC Berkeley's earlier AMPLab (2011-2016) included Databricks, a billion dollar data and AI company that interacts with corporate information stored in the public cloud. Sky Computing Lab's sponsors include Google, IBM, Intel, VMware, Astronomer, Lacework, Samsung SDS, and other major brands.

