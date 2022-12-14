Salary.com Announces Mercer Reseller Agreement, Expanding Availability of Trusted Compensation Data

Relationship provides expanded capabilities for benchmarking salaries in turbulent labor market

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com, the market leader in cloud-based compensation software and data solutions, today announced a reseller agreement with Mercer, a leading global HR consulting and asset management firm. The agreement makes Mercer surveys available to Salary.com's 8,000+ survey and B2B software subscribers.

"With increased calls for wage transparency and a very tight labor market, getting pay right is no longer a goal, it's an imperative," said Kevin Plunkett, Vice President of Partnerships at Salary.com. "This partnership allows our customers to purchase trusted data delivered by industry leaders Mercer and Salary.com. Now, our customers can manage their surveys through a single vendor and reduce survey gaps by using multiple sources."

Industry-leading salary surveys combined with award-winning technology

Mercer survey data is a prestigious addition to Salary.com's comprehensive survey portfolio which includes Compdata and IPAS and totals 100+ top surveys across industries and functional areas. The partnership gives Salary.com customers the added benefit of access to more than 90 Mercer US and Canadian surveys across a variety of industries, including Mercer Benchmark Database.

Customers can also combine Mercer survey data with Salary.com's CompAnalyst Enterprise platform to:

Simplify survey management and analysis with a single, centralized library for all compensation data sources.

Create market composites based on survey cuts from CompAnalyst Market Data, Compdata, IPAS, and Mercer surveys.

Easily match and price multiple jobs, job families, and entire surveys across one or more job locations.

"HR professionals are tasked with the challenge of keeping pace with an extremely fluid job market," said Plunkett. "Accurate, HR-reported data is a critical component of getting pay right, which in turn is a major driver of attracting and retaining the best talent."

ABOUT SALARY.COM

Salary.com® is the leading provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. The industry's fastest-growing compensation management company, Salary.com serves over 30,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 60 million employees globally. HR professionals rely on Salary.com's 360° view of their compensation practices so they can efficiently and accurately achieve pay equity and adapt to market changes. Salary.com's state- of-the-art CompAnalyst® accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable and competitive compensation through one intuitive platform. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 86,000 colleagues and annual revenue of over $20 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter.

