SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of NeoGenomics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023 - (NASDAQ: NEO)

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of NeoGenomics, Inc..

CLASS PERIOD: February 27, 2020 to April 26, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants represented to investors that it had a "comprehensive menu" of cancer tests with "every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing," which positioned the Company as a "one-stop-shop" for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics "a competitive advantage" as a "go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer"; and (2) defendants represented that NeoGenomics could "leverage" the supposedly "fixed cost" structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company's "robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business."

