Blood providers respond to decline in rate of first-time donors

ImpactLife is responding to a substantial decrease in the rate of first-time blood donors by offering a $25 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America for first-time donors. Through January 15, first time donors who register for blood donation with ImpactLife will receive a voucher to redeem for a $25 electronic gift card. As part of the "Good Giving" promotion, donors may choose to forego the electronic gift card and make an equivalent donation to Feeding America instead.

To schedule an appointment for donation or for questions on eligibility for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

In 2022, ImpactLife will see on average 100 fewer first-time donors every week than in previous years. The trend began with a sharp decline in the rate of first-time donors with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood providers across the United States are experiencing a similar loss in first-time donors. Data analysis from Blood Centers of America GOLD Dataverse shows blood centers nationally have experienced a decline of 22% in the total number of first-time donors from 2019 to 2022.

"The overall rate of blood donation has decreased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and that decrease persists even though many aspects of life have returned to a 'new normal,'" said Kate Fry, Chief Executive Officer of America's Blood Centers. "This is concerning because donors who give for the first time not only help save lives today, but they represent the future of our nation's blood supply. We urge all who are eligible to contact their local blood center to schedule an appointment for donation."

ImpactLife Donor Promotions

Through January 15, donors who register for whole blood donation with ImpactLife for the first time will receive a voucher to redeem for a $25 electronic gift card or donors can choose to make an equivalent value donation to Feeding America.

New Whole Blood donors: choice of $25 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

Returning Whole Blood donors: choice of $10 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

For returning Whole Blood donors, value increases to $20 for whole blood donations during critical weeks ( Mon., Dec. 19 through Sun., Jan. 15 )

Automated donation procedures (platelets, plasma, double red cell): choice of $25 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

Additional program details at www.bloodcenter.org/promotions

About America's Blood Centers

Founded in 1962, America's Blood Centers is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers. Its member organizations operate more than 600 blood collection sites providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian, blood supply. These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. All ABC U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

About Blood Centers of America

Blood Centers of America (BCA) is the largest blood supply network in the U.S., uniquely positioned to sustain, advocate and mobilize for the nation's blood supply. BCA's 60+ independent community blood centers collect and distribute 50% of the nation's blood supply, delivering reliable service with a profound commitment to the communities served by BCA members. Pairing deep local knowledge and its extensive national network allows BCA to expand services, resources, and cost savings for customers. For more information, see https://bca.coop/.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. Services extend from southcentral Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and from Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa. (See a map of the ImpactLife service region.) ImpactLife operates 22 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.

For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org.

