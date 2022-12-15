Genpact Ranked a Leader in Everest Group's Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for Second Year

Position rooted in strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions delivering transformation for global clients

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has earned the rank of Leader in Everest Group's Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for the second consecutive year. The report examines 21 PO service providers on market and industry deliverables and client interactions.

The report cites Genpact's operational consulting capabilities, deep domain expertise, and advanced technologies that provide end-to-end procurement services and enable digital transformation of client operations. Beyond its strategic sourcing and category management expertise, the company is also noted for its ability to successfully leverage a flexible operating model to support clients with end-to-end integrated risk management and analytics solutions.

"As organizations respond to volatile global markets, strategic procurement solutions are imperative to effectively manage costs in an inflationary environment, increase business resilience, and optimize overall value from supplier relationships," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "With the depth and breadth of our procurement services, we are proud that Everest Group recognizes Genpact's talent upskilling initiatives that help us continuously evolve and enhance our offerings for clients worldwide."

"Genpact drives transformation for clients' procurement functions through its operational consulting capability, deep domain expertise, and comprehensive digital solutions which strengthened its position as a Leader in Everest Group's 2022 Procurement Outsourcing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment," said Vignesh Kannan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "It offers a strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions comprising targeted acquisitions and third-party partnerships to enhance user experience and improve digital transformation and talent management capabilities along with its in-house solutions such as UXnxt - an AI/ML based tool to evaluate user experience, a cognitive buying assistant, analytics solutions, and Genome - its training and development platform. It has further augmented its source-to-contract capabilities and developed offerings covering emerging themes such as ESG and risk management."

Genpact is recognized by the Everest Group for its strong experience serving clients across industries in North America and Europe and having good traction in APAC and MEA regions, while expanding its delivery presence in the US, South Africa, and Mexico.

