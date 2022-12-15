Oath of Peak, an oriental fantasy MMORPG, now opens its pre-registration with bountiful rewards

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-registration for Oath of Peak, an upcoming oriental MMORPG, is now open. At the same time, it has been announced that the official release date for the game is January 12, 2023. Oath of Peak will be available on Android, iOS and PC, across the globe except in East and Southeast Asia. A pre-registration reward, a three-day mount trial card, will be sent to all users who complete pre-registration.

Time-limited mount - Wind Cat (PRNewswire)

The developer, CANGMING NET, has a great wealth of experience in developing 'Xianxia' MMORPG, a popular genre of games in China and the Far East. A Chinese Ghost Story Mobile Game (a fantasy MMORPG) is their biggest success to date, with over 18 million downloads globally.

Oath of Peak has proven to be very popular in the former regional release across Asia-Pacific with more than 500k downloads, taking the first place in the ranking for the iOS App Store and Google Play store on the day of launch.

The Key Vision of Oath of Peak (PRNewswire)

In this oriental fantasy MMORPG, players can navigate their way through the vast open-world map, which is based on the ancient Chinese classic 'The Classic of Mountains and Seas' (also known as Shan Hai Jing). In the game, players will compose their fantastic tales as Spirit Benders to befriend Spirit Beasts in the world named the Omnispirit Continent. Besides, players can also enjoy thrilling game action in PVP and GVG modes, bringing hours of multiplayer fun, and enjoy casual gameplay such as fishing and raising a Kun - a legendary creature in the Shan Hai Jing.

A Spirit Beast sealed successfully (PRNewswire)

Although there are still a few weeks until the official launch, excitement is building online, and the development team is working around the clock to put the finishing touches to the game, before its release to a global audience. Players can also follow the official channels for updates before the big day – January 12, 2023.

Pre-registration: https://sourl.cn/LDAeys

Official Website: https://yeehagames.com/game/oathofpeak

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oathofpeakofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OathOfPeak

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oath of Peak