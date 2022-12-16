Daniel Neiditch Announces Lamborghini Drive & Lunch Charity Event

Event Bidding to Benefit Educational Outreach in Africa

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based entrepreneur and real estate mogul Daniel Neiditch recently announced bidding for the Lamborghini Drive & Lunch charity event. The event will allow the top donor to join Neiditch for lunch and a tour of Manhattan's west side in a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, traveling from the Upper West Side to Battery Park. Along the way, Neiditch will share trade secrets and insight related to his experiences in real estate, philanthropy, and sustainability.

All bids will benefit the Max Alexander Foundation , a charitable initiative of which Neiditch serves as chairman. Launched in 2019, the foundation strives to establish new educational opportunities and infrastructure for youth in Africa. The Max Alexander Foundation has already facilitated the opening of Happy Dollie's Daycare, which offers high-quality, inclusive educational access to students in Livingston, Africa.

Neiditch, the president of River 2 River Realty in New York, has long been a proponent of charitable giving and sustainable infrastructure – two values that he strives to underscore and instill through the Drive & Lunch event.

"I believe that anyone that is in the position to help someone less fortunate should do so for the betterment of the world community," Neiditch said. "I think it's important to lead by example to show others how they can contribute."

Bidding on the event will remain open until December 20th, with a projected final selling price of $10,000.

Interested donors can learn more by visiting the event's Charitybuzz page .

