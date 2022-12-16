Everlaw Wins Industry Awards for Groundbreaking AI in its Ediscovery Platform

Company Achieves Top Industry Rankings at G2 and IDC

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced several industry accolades for its new Clustering feature, a technical breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) released six months ago that groups documents based on conceptual similarity. Based on sophisticated algorithms that were developed in academia in the past five years, Everlaw's Clustering has been recognized for its scale, visualization, ease-of-use and ability to conduct true discovery, and is among Everlaw's biggest technical achievements to date.

Everlaw Clustering received these industry distinctions:

American Legal Tech Awards : Winner of the Enterprise category for demonstrating a unique and positive impact on users : Winner of the Enterprise category for demonstrating a unique and positive impact on users

Legaltech Breakthrough Awards : Winner for "Best Use of AI for Ediscovery" : Winner for "Best Use of AI for Ediscovery"

British Legal Tech Awards : Runner-up as "Legal AI Supplier of the Year" : Runner-up as "Legal AI Supplier of the Year"

"While today's data haystacks of ediscovery are a thousand times bigger than a few years ago, legal teams and budgets are not," Everlaw CEO and Founder AJ Shankar said. "We're honored to receive awards for AI that delivers new powers to customers to map their entire data haystack down to a single document and reveal the hidden relationships within."

As easy as navigating Google Earth , Everlaw Clustering uses unsupervised machine learning to support up to 25 million documents on a single screen, providing both a 30,000-foot view and a granular, document view that's unique to the data itself. The software operates without requiring user input: no initial coding or "training the model" is required. However, users will amplify Clustering's impact when they overlay Everlaw's predictive coding to uncover hot docs in clusters or conduct quality checks to see where privileged docs reside.

"Clustering is an amazing way for us to get a full map of our evidence on one computer screen," said Janelle Peters, litigation support project coordinator at Barnes & Thornburg LLP. "I love how I can see the relationships between documents while zooming in and out. When I've coded the docs I can also see clustering of hot docs together to explore further and ones that are cold that I don't need to spend more time on. I have used it for several cases now. It's a powerful tool."

2022: A Breakthrough Year for Everlaw

In new, key industry rankings, Everlaw was recognized as:

Also in 2022, Everlaw received the following awards:

About Clustering

Legal teams have conducted some form of clustering for over a decade but with little impact. It was often difficult to use, couldn't scale to meet today's demands, and was restricted to a wheel interface that couldn't drill down to single documents. Everlaw has reinvented the wheel for ediscovery in a way that not only looks different, but has an intentional design to move from a linear view to a functional relationship of the data in an intuitive and cognitive manner. To learn more:

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

