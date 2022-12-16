InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Device for Zippered Pockets/Bags (CLM-573)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to protect stored items within any zippered pocket or bag against potential theft," said an inventor, from Hilliard, Ohio, "so I invented the SECURE POCKET. My design would keep all valuables within any zippered enclosure safe and secure."

The invention provides an effective way to secure items within a zippered pocket or bag. In doing so, it helps prevent the theft of money or personal valuables. As a result, it increases safety and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype is available.

