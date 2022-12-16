NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $4.5 million or $0.61 per share. This compares to net income of $10.1 million or $1.37 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $9.9 million or $1.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2022, was $32.1 million or $4.33 per share. This compares to net income of $73.7 million or $9.96 per share for the year ended September 30, 2021. The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







9/30/22 6/30/22 9/30/21

9/30/22 9/30/21 EARNINGS DATA:

















Net interest income

$ 23,964 21,914 22,629

89,168 97,849

Provision for loan losses



750 -- --

750 --

Non-interest income



6,420 16,276 24,358

63,188 145,614

Non-interest expense



23,912 25,041 34,884

109,975 149,048

Income tax expense



1,197 3,025 2,196

9,541 20,709

Net income

$ 4,525 10,124 9,907

32,090 73,706



















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

















Total assets

$ 2,644,364 2,478,684 2,359,371

2,644,364 2,359,371

Total loans held for sale



129,281 220,131 576,927

129,281 576,927

Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net



2,033,849 1,784,758 1,392,783

2,033,849 1,392,783

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,496,041 1,354,561 1,351,337

1,496,041 1,351,337

Stockholders' equity



378,878 389,106 393,346

378,878 393,346



















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 51.15 52.53 53.13

51.15 53.13

Earnings per share



0.61 1.37 1.34

4.33 9.96

Cash dividends paid per share



0.85 0.85 2.00

3.30 4.05





















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 0.71 % 1.73 % 1.70 %

1.28 % 3.00 %

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

4.71 % 10.37 % 10.01 %

8.31 % 19.82 %





















Weighted average shares outstanding



7,407,279 7,407,884 7,402,738

7,408,456 7,402,949

