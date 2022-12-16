Paradigm Wins Prestigious Health Plan Innovation Roundtable (HPIR) Traction Award

Paradigm's Surgical Implant Cost Management Solution Recognized by Health Plans

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, an industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced its Surgical Implant Cost Management Solution has won the Fall 2022 Health Plan Innovation Roundtable (HPIR) Traction Award. Following a rigorous selection process, Paradigm was chosen to participate in HPIR's first-ever summit which brought together health plans from across their four cohorts. After presenting to 12 plans from across the country, Paradigm was honored as a recipient of the Traction Award, an honor recognizing the companies with the most health plan interest.

"Paradigm is honored to be recognized by leading regional health plans for our innovative, easy-to-implement approach"

Today, 21% of surgical spend is tied to implants, and as surgical implant technology grows more complex, it's become increasingly difficult for payers to manage costs. Paradigm's Implant Solution is proven to reduce surgical implant costs by 25% more than typical industry outcomes, according to an independent study commissioned with Boston Strategic Partners.

"Paradigm is honored to be recognized by leading regional health plans for our innovative, easy-to-implement approach to surgical implant cost management," said Chris Pricco, Chief Networks and Operations Officer, Paradigm. "We are proud to offer a compelling value proposition that is backed by proven results and experience to health insurers, serving more than 75 clients since 2015. We have taken great care to ensure our program integrates seamlessly with payers' current processes to offer transparent, objective, and defensible pricing that leverages our proprietary database, real-time aggregated data, and domain expertise to produce tangible value and significant cost savings."

HPIR is a collaborative group of regional health plans and an innovation accelerator. It provides an intimate and collaborative forum for health plans to network and share challenges and ideas with peers. A hallmark of HPIR is the identification of emerging solutions and companies that advance the strategic priorities of its health plan members. HPIR is laser-focused on innovation, with a mission to drive impact through the adoption of transformative healthcare solutions. HPIR holds spring and fall sessions for members to hear from a select group of healthcare innovators.

For more information on Paradigm's Surgical Implant Management Solution, please visit: https://www.paradigmcorp.com/implant.cost.management/.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business, including its risk-based clinical solutions, case management services, high-value specialty networks, home health, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

About EHIR

Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR), a World 50 company, consists of a private and independent network of the largest and most progressive employers, health plans and provider health systems. Our Innovation Roundtables are designed to accelerate innovation and create a marketplace where leaders can assess emerging trends, solutions and outcomes in a private environment amongst peers from globally respected organizations. Employer (EHIR) and Health Plan (HPIR) members collectively represent over 41 million lives and share a mission to accelerate the adoption of innovation for the sake of improving employee health, wellness and productivity. Members convene throughout the year to share learnings and collectively review and evaluate new solutions with an intimate group of like-minded peers through a streamlined process.

