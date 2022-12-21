LG SHOWCASES UPGRADABLE KITCHEN INNOVATIONS AT CES 2023 TO ENHANCE THE CULINARY LIFESTYLE

With Advanced Cooking and Cleaning Technologies, LG's Premium Appliances Deliver a Hassle-free Experience in the Kitchen

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will showcase an upgraded culinary life experience at CES® 2023 with its latest upgradable kitchen appliances to deliver better customer experiences and value. The LG QuadWash® Pro dishwasher, LG InstaView® Combination Double Wall Oven, Electric Double Slide-in Range, and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven boast powerful, efficient performance thanks to the company's advanced technologies, and outstanding convenience courtesy of LG ThinQ™ integration.

LG QuadWash® Pro Dishwasher

For a quick and easy after-meal clean up, the LG QuadWash® Pro dishwasher can get dishes and flatware spotlessly clean in just one hour1. QuadWash® Pro provides enhanced cleaning power, using high-pressure jets of water to spray dishes from multiple angles while simultaneously soaking them with microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue. LG's advanced dishwasher also employs Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology, which circulates hot air throughout the dishwashing compartment for a faster drying performance and table-ready dishes right off the rack. And for the finishing touch, LG's exclusive TrueSteam® helps to reduce the occurrence of water spots to leave every dish, glass and spoon, sparkling clean.2

LG InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven

Adding a touch of class to the kitchen, the LG InstaView™ Combination Double Wall Oven features a clean, sophisticated design that incorporates LG's exclusive 'knock twice' InstaView™ door – which lets users see how their dish is progressing without disturbing the cooking temperature. The new oven also comes with Steam Sous Vide, an innovative cooking mode that employs precision temperature control to help users create restaurant-quality meals at home. And for those who love the taste and texture of fried food, Air Fry mode produces crispy, flavorful treats with less fat, and no preheating required.

LG InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range

Ideal for big families or those who like to entertain, the LG InstaView™ Electric Double Slide-in Range has a large capacity that makes it possible to cook multiple dishes at once. The oven leverages LG's ProBake Convection® technology to cook quickly and thoroughly without any preheating, so that users can enjoy delicious, evenly cooked meals. LG's UltraHeat™ technology is another time-saving innovation, providing fast heating and fine-tuned control for rapid boiling and scorch-free simmering. The new InstaView™ range is also compatible with the LG ThinQ Recipe service. Introduced earlier this year, the service delivers a more convenient home cooking experience by offering over 18,000 shoppable recipes.

LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven makes cooking easier with new smart features such as Steam cook and Simmer cook. Great for heating food up without drying it out, Steam cook – used in conjunction with the steam bowl3 – delivers enjoyable results and can help vegetables retain more of their natural goodness. Meanwhile, Simmer cook uses moderate heat to gently soften food. The new microwave is also equipped with LG ThinQ technology, meaning users can access various smart recipe services and take advantage of a range of smart functions – such as remote control and monitoring and status notifications – via the ThinQ app for smartphone. What's more, the app also enables users to easily access LG's ThinQ Care service to help prevent problems before they occur.

"These premium kitchen solutions integrate our latest, innovative technologies for a faster, smarter, and more convenient cooking and cleaning experience," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to deliver advanced kitchen appliances that help consumers enjoy a better culinary life at home."

Visitors to CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8 can experience LG's smart kitchen solutions at LG booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center).

1Based on 2022 industry-standard test evaluating washing and drying performance for the 1 hour cycle.

2 Tested by LG internal lab on Normal Cycle with clear cup of glass in LG non-Steam model DFB415 and LG Steam model (DFB325), according to LG internal test methods.

3 Steam bowls sold seperately.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

JL Lavina

JL.Lavina@lge.com

917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle

Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com

770 653 7239

